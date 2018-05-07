A 'Super Sunday' for netball

The ANZ Premiership kicked off this weekend with a bang as teams fought to prove their worth in round one of round-robins.

The Sunday night clashes saw the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse dominate the Magic but it was the Stars and the Tactix who made ANZ Premiership history by forcing the game into the first ever extra-time quarter in a premiership.

The first round of the premiership was an opportunity to get a glimpse of where the teams currently stand.

It was a nail-biter as Kiri Wills' Stars took on the Tactix, kicking the season off with a bang.

“It was such a great game. We always knew it was going to be a great battle out there. The Stars they were great, and to see the Tactix step up and especially under pressure is really rewarding," said Tactix captain, Jess Mclellan.

The game was forced into over-time which was a situation that the Tactix were well prepared for. The Tactix took the match 61-60.

"We've actually been practising that a lot which is kind of awesome because when you train for things and it actually comes off in the game, it's the best feeling," says Mclellan.

Pulse captain Katrina Grant had plenty to smile about, not only opening the season with a win, but also celebrating her 31st birthday and clinching player of the match.

However, she was very clear about how her team needs to improve for the next round.

"It was a little more physical than what we're used to, but that's the game. Transition from D to Attack, just those links- once we get those sorted, I reckon it's going to look darn good," says Grant.

The Pulse, coached by Yvette Mc Causland-Durie, came out with a strong showing, dominating the Magic, 45-33. But Grant has high hopes for last year's finalists and is confident that her team has the ability to succeed.

"I don't even think we've really scratched on it to be perfectly honest. Once this team reaches its potential it's going to be really good to watch," she says.

Round two of round-robins will kick off tonight with the Pulse matching up against the Steel.