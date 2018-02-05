Successful 7's weekend for Waikato

Many rugby fans from all over graced the streets of Hamilton over the weekend for the annual New Zealand Sevens. This was a first time for the mighty Waikato and Mayor Andrew King says the team at the FMG Stadium have confirmed the city’s capability to deliver world-class events.

“Over the past few years we have held several major international sporting fixtures, and successfully delivering our HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament this weekend has enhanced our reputation as a ‘can do’ city when it comes to these big events.”

He also adds that the added carnival activities on Mill St Field were a positive point of difference that brought a new element to the Sevens in New Zealand in which saw a full stadium on both days.

The fans added to the positive vibe by dressing up in extravagant costumes and keeping a positive manner and good behavior throughout the entire weekend with the majority being out of towners.

“To have people come into our city for the weekend has been brilliant – they have had a lot of fun at the stadium, they’ve enjoyed our bars, our restaurants, and our cafes, they’ve filled our hotels and motels, and by and large they’ve had a great time in Hamilton.”

He believes the city has delivered a great event and is positive it will be bigger and better in 2019.

“I can’t wait for our 2019 Sevens tournament, and I think a lot of the people here this weekend will be back next year. I am confident tickets for the 2019 tournament will sell out quickly once they are on sale.”

Mayor King wants to thank all those volunteers for getting behind the event and making it happen.

He says, “We couldn’t have done it without them.”