Strongman Kelly-Flescher gunning for Arnold Classic

2017 NZ Master Champion Whetu Kelly-Flescher is aiming to qualify for the Arnold Strongman classic in Melbourne next year.

With a physique only seasoned professionals would envy, it's hard to believe that in such a short time, Whetu Kelly-Flescher is a contender to take out this weekend's Auckland Strongman competition.

"If I was asked two years ago you would be doing Strongman, I would say no way! I'm not doing that, I've seen that on telly," says Flescher (Ngāpuhi).

Kelly-Flescher is aiming for a top-three finish in this year's Strongman series, which should be enough to take him to the Arnold Classic strongman.

Three out of the four series will be hosted in Auckland, while Wanaka is the only other town to host one of the legs.

“At the moment what we're doing is comp specific training in line with the events that the organiser has set up for us,” he says.

While training comes naturally, Kelly-Flescher shares a common weakness with many people preparing for competitions like these.

“I love my food," he admits, "It's really hard for me to maintain weight. But, if you put your mind to it, you can pretty much assume anything.”

America and Europe are the best at Strongman. New Zealand has boasted champions like Colm Woulfe, but one thing Kelly-Flescher would like to do is to grow the sport.

“We could always do with more, just to get our people out there. They do extremely well. They're just natural. The natural ability of Pacific Island and Māori. They're naturally big and naturally strong. They don't need to take the substances that are out there.”

A top three finish this weekend will put Kelly-Flescher in a good position leading into series 2 in Wanaka in March.