Stars align for the Northern Stars

The Northern Stars are shining after their first win for the season in the ANZ Championships.

The Stars defeated the Silvermoon Tactix last night in front of an excited Northern Stars home crowd.

"It feels absolutely amazing. It was really nice to reward the girls for their efforts. We've come close multiple times, but it's really nice to get the win on the board," says captain Grace Kara.

The Stars fought valiantly to accomplish their goal, dominating in the first quarter and ending it on a high with a seven point lead on the Tactix.

"It's huge confidence. We've done the hard yards and it was a matter of just tweaking a few things and although we came out with the win we've got a bit to work on in terms of consolidating the ball that we do get," says Kara.

The Tactix returned to the second quarter with a vengeance and managed to close the lead. However, it was Ngāpuhi descendant Holly Fowler who was playing out of position with her extra height in the midcourt, and the keen aim of captain Grace Kara who shone throughout the game.

"They're a quality side. They got the ability to score quite quickly and we knew that, so, it was good to be able to be to keep them at bay and obviously come out with the win," said Kara.

The Tactix determination was more fervent in the second half with a streak of intercepts by defence duo Temalisi Fakahokatau and Jane Watson.

Kimiora Poi also played a lead role in securing the ball in attack, and as a result, the Tactix managed to close the lead to one point in the last seven minutes of the game.

The Stars closed the game with their very first win of the season, 56-53. They'll be facing off against a top of the table Pulse squad in round 8.