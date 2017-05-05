Sport celebrities to appear at flagship fundraiser for young Ka'iulani Forbes. The Gala event to be held at Eden Park will seek out to raise essential funds for Ka'iulani's cancer treatment.

Liam Messam, Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith have confirmed their attendance to the "Stand Up for Ka’iulani with The Hugh Green Foundation" event on May 27.

Two-year-old Ka’iulani Forbes is fighting a rare type of cancer, Neuroblastoma. A dedicated team of supporters have already "pulled out all the stops" in an effort to raise funds for the costs associated with treatment and travel.

A fundraiser in Whangarei was held last week, where Pink was the theme of the day.

Supporters also sweated it out on a 12-hr bike fundraiser held recently at Les Mills Newmarket in Auckland.

The whānau of Ka’iulani Forbes also completed a 200km hīkoi to raise money for Ka'iulani's treatment. The hīkoi took place over seven days and covered 200km from Hauraki, Waihihi to Maketu, Kawhia.

The gala evening at the end of this month will feature sporting stars, silent and live auctions and entertainment by Tauranga Moana songstress, Ria Hall. In keeping with the sporting theme, the event will be held at Eden Park's South Stand Lounge and is to be hosted by James McOnie from The Crowd Goes Wild.

To date organisers have sold just over half of their ticket-goal. Given the far reaching support of New Zealanders so far, they are confident the event will sell out and everyone will stand up together for Ka’iulani to give her the best fighting chance.

Liam Messam says, "Having young children myself, I can only imagine the stress of the challenges they are facing and would like to do as much as I can to help support this whānau."

For more information on the Gala, go to the Eventfinda website.