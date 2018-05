The Warriors will wear a special jersey when they take on the Roosters this weekend in the NRL's indigenous round.

This is the first time the NRL will have Maori included in it's own right in the indigenous round.

The jersey has been named Toa (Warriors)

AJ Moriarty of Canterbury New Zealand says the jersey is an incorporation of jerseys worn in the NRL 9's competitions in previous years, as well as landmarks of Auckland honouring the tangata whenua.