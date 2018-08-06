Topic: Basketball

Southland Sharks 2018 NBL champions

By Te Kāea
  • South Island

The Southland Sharks have been declared champions of the National Basketball League.  

The Sharks beat league favourites, the Wellington Saints 98-96 in the final to claim their third title in club history.  

Sharks captain Reuben Te Rangi led the way for last year's runners-up, scoring 26 points.

Southland maintained the lead throughout the final, but a stunning surge from Wellington saw the defending champions within three points with less than a minute remaining.  

Veteran Leon Henry had a chance to steal the victory with a three-point effort, but missed before the follow up put-back by Shaun Bruce came up short as time expired.  

Te Rangi took out top scorer, another haul to add to his team's honours.

