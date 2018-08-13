Southerners 'steel' ANZ Premiership title

In a dramatic ANZ final, the Southern Steel have managed to pip top of the table team and competition favourites Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse at the post.

The Southerners steely determination and composure got them over the line and a back-to-back title, after winning overall 54 – 53 in Palmerston North last night.

The Steel trailed for much of the game but came back with a fire in the belly in the final quarter, determined to make the most of their final moments of the playing season.

“This is a scenario that we’ve practiced before,” says Steel coach Reinga Bloxham, “We have some experienced heads that have experienced this before, they looked calm and in control and they executed.”

The southerners came away what was supposed to be the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse's title for the second time in a row

“I actually can’t wait to watch that game,” says captain Wendy Frew, “The belief in this squad is just huge, we had belief and we pulled it and to bring it back in the last few minutes just shows the belief we have in the dress and in the team and the girls.”

Steel Coach Reinga Bloxham is overwhelmed with the win and is putting experience down as the secret to their success.

It was a fairy-tale ending to send off Captain Wendy Frew as she retires from the game.