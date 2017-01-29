Softballers honour the late Rehe Joseph in memorial tournament

Softball players from in and out of the Waikato have gathered this weekend to commemorate late softball stalwart Rehe Joseph in a memorial tournament named in his honour at Redhills Park in Hamilton.

The Rehe Joseph Memorial Tournament has been running for twenty years with twelve teams competing this year. The women's division consist of four teams, while the men make up the other eight teams.

Waikato Softball Club President Steve Leppien is overjoyed at the turnout, “Seven out of the twelve teams are from out of our association, so it shows the camaraderie and the recognition from outside of our association towards Ray (Rehe)."

Over the weekend, players of all ages have turned out to Redhills Park to participate in this tournament. NZ White Sox players Jennifer Ferret-Brear and Pania Monk have turned out for Melville and Ōtāhuhu respectively.

"It's wonderful that for the women's competition, we've got the two White Sox players. So it's great for our local girls to get some level of play and something to aspire to," says Lieppien.

In his free time, it was not uncommon for Joseph to nurture, feed and house young softball players from all walks of life. His daughter Raewyn Renata remembers that sport for her late father was an avenue for keeping children out of trouble.

"His philosophy was to get children off the street to get everybody involved. He totally believed if you're playing sport then you weren't getting in trouble."

This is a family affair for Renata as many of her siblings, children and other relations have played in the Rehe Joseph Memorial Tournament. A fond memory for her was the reunion of past players who were coached by Joseph.

"They actually had a game when they pulled in all the oldies that Dad had coached in the past and are long past it now. They came along to support and then got on the field that was fun."

"My children grew up as it being Poppas Park. They didn't actually know that the council owned it, they thought Poppa did," says Renata.

There is no doubt that Joseph has carved out a legacy and it remains to be seen through the numbers that participate annually in this tournament.

"He'd be really proud. To him it was about participating getting people along here playing"