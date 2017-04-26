Sky Tower lights up for 25,000 World Masters Games athletes

With only four days left of the 2017 World Masters Games being held in Auckland, SKYCITY will light up the Sky Tower to pay tribute to the 25,000 athletes taking part.

The tower will shine a "dynamic chasing pink and blue pattern" from 26-30 April, in line with the colours of the games.

SKYCITY Auckland's Acting General Manager Matt Ballesty says, "We are thrilled to light the Sky Tower to support and recognise the thousands of participants from around New Zealand and the world who are here to compete but also have a lot of fun."

The Sky Tower has been lit before in support of charities or community initiatives that SKYCITY financially supports. They also light the tower to mark national holidays, milestones or other significant events, or as a symbol of respect of solidarity.

From April 20-25, the Sky Tower was lit with a poppy emblem in commemoration of Poppy Day and yesterday's Anzac Day.

