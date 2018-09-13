The sky is the limit for te reo Māori

Continuing our search for language warriors in everyday life to celebrate Māori Language Week, Te Kāea met with Ranginui Rikirangi-Thomas, a teacher of the Māori language and physical education who is promoting the use of te reo Māori in his mainstream school.

RIkirangi-Thomas teaches at Glendowie College in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The sport Ki o Rahi has been introduced to the school and Rikirangi-Thomas says the field is where the language can be heard.

Glendowie's reo program started when the young teacher was first appointed at the school in 2015.

However, his contribution hasn't stopped there. Rikirangi-Thomas has been finding innovative ways to continue the promotion of the language.