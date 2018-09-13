Topic: Kī-o-rahi

The sky is the limit for te reo Māori

By Ruth Smith, Tamati Tiananga
  • Auckland

Continuing our search for language warriors in everyday life to celebrate Māori Language Week, Te Kāea met with Ranginui Rikirangi-Thomas, a teacher of the Māori language and physical education who is promoting the use of te reo Māori in his mainstream school.

RIkirangi-Thomas teaches at Glendowie College in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The sport Ki o Rahi has been introduced to the school and Rikirangi-Thomas says the field is where the language can be heard.

Glendowie's reo program started when the young teacher was first appointed at the school in 2015.

However, his contribution hasn't stopped there.  Rikirangi-Thomas has been finding innovative ways to continue the promotion of the language.

Related stories: Kī-o-rahi

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community