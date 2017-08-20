Topic: Rugby

Sir Colin Meads - A pillar of both Māori and Pākehā worlds

By Taroi Black

NZ rugby legend Sir Colin Meads has died after a year-long battle with cancer. The former All Black is believed to have passed away early this morning aged 81. Māori rugby commentator Hemana Waaka says he was a great leader not only in the Pākēhā world but in the Māori world as well. 

He was an All Black, a sir, a legend.

Māori rugby fans saw him as a strong pillar for both worlds.

He was known affectionately as Pinetree for his size and strength.

Sir Colin played 133 matches for the All Blacks.

He's a hero in his hometown of Te Kūiti. Only two months ago, they unveiled a monument in his honour.

Sir Colin was also a prized guest on our very Māori Television programmes.

In 2009, he was knighted.

A man who was also in close communication with dignitaries and even the royals.

Sir Colin is survived by his wife Verna and five children.

