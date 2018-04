The Silver Ferns have suffered a humiliating 52-57 loss to Malawi last night.

Players from the Malawi team danced in delight, as it's the first time they've won against New Zealand.

The Ferns looked comfortable midway through the match, but Malawi made a comeback leading 42-41 in the final quarter.

The Silver Ferns now have to beat England to be assured a place in the top four.