Silver Ferns lose to England

The Silver Ferns have lost their final pool game to England 54-45 at the Commonwealth Games this morning.

The team's semi-final hopes rest on Uganda's final pool game against Scotland.

If Uganda score highly enough to overtake the Ferns, currently in second place in their pool, it will spell the end of New Zealand's netball medal hopes at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Even if the team pulls through they are likely to face tournament favourites Australia in a semi-final clash on Saturday.

The Ferns have struggled to find form during the competition, sensationally losing to Malawi for the first time ever in an earlier pool game.

Uganda and Scotland face off this afternoon.