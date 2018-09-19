Silver Ferns gain first win

The Silver Ferns have finally got their first win of the Quad Series, the home side beating South Africa in Tauranga last night.

However, there's no time to celebrate for the side, who now prepare for their match against Australia this weekend.

New Zealand bounced back from their recent loss to the English, pulling off their first win under Noeline Taurua.

“We totally improved from our last outing against England and there were moments where I thought we looked like a team and worked for each other so I'm wrapped,” says Taurua.

"We’ve had really tough trainings, she doesn't seem to care that we have test matches to play which I think is a good idea considering we have such a short time together but she's really convincing the whole team buys in and I think that's really important,” says Wing attack Gina Crampton.

Maria Folau was solid in the shooting circle sinking 35 out of 37 for the Ferns, with Te Paea Selby-Rickit doing her best starting at GS.

The side took off from the first quarter and never looked back, in the end the Silver Ferns winning 61 - 37.

New Zealand take on the Australian Diamonds next in the Quad Series at Hisense Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.