Silver Ferns Fakahokotau joins injury list

The Silver Ferns face yet another set-back with Temalisi Fakahokotau the latest player to hit the injury list. Head Coach Janine Southby says it's never an ideal situation but she has faith in players like Michaela Sokolich-Beatson to step up.

Southby says, "It's never ideal, we know about them and at this stage we can make adjustments to them".

Fakahokotau sprained her ankle and underwent a medical assessment today with the extent of injury yet unknown.

This recent injury has made Southby rethink her combination strategy.

"During all of our practice games and everything that we have been building up in we do put all of the players through combination. While some do get more time, others definitely get time out there," says Southby.

Shooter Maia Wilson and Claire Kersten were recently called into Silver Ferns squad as Kayla Cullen was ruled out with a knee injury.

Southby says, "I'm just waiting on medical staff. We are giving everyone the opportunity to get themselves right and Kayla has been working hard to get to that place".

Southby adds that uncapped player Michaela Sokolich-Beatson may be seeing her debut sooner than expected.

"And we know when we go to Commonwealth Games you can't bring other players in, you have to deal with what you have got".

Cullen has got another fitness test this week, the results will determine her Commonwealth chances in April.