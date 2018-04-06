Topic: Commonwealth Games

Silver Ferns change up proves fruitful

By Te Kāea
  • Australia

The Silver Ferns defeated Wales this afternoon. Coach Janine Southby changed up the starting line-up in the second half.

This decision proved to be successful, putting them ahead in the game and clinching the 70-44 win against Wales.

In their opening match last night against Uganda, they defeated them by 13 points. The margin, surprisingly small, was attributed to the energetic defence of the Ugandan team.

The Ugandans even took a surprising lead in the first five minutes of the game and stayed in the game making bold moves in attack and sinking crucial goals.  

Uganda's shooting statistics were at 88% while NZL was at 81%.  The final score was 64-51 to the Ferns.

