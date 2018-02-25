Shooter Ekenasio shows resilience at Ferns camp

Resilient shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio is back in the Silver Ferns. With five weeks left until the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, she's out to prove her worth in the squad.

Silver Ferns head coach Janine Southby has recalled shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio to the squad.

Ekenasio says, "Fast-tracked is the best way to describe it, we have been working so hard to make sure we are right on court and away from court as much as we can but nothing really compares to court time."

The 12-test shooter is aware she has her work cut out, but is determined to make the most of her time on court, taking every opportunity at this week's Silver Ferns camp with open arms.

"For me individually it's a whole other level that I haven't been able to train at for a while, so the body is definitely sore but remembering the things we do which is good to see so as long as we see improvement every day that's the huge thing for me."

Ekenasio, 26 secured the fourth shooting spot in the squad alongside Maria Folau (nee Tutaia), Te Paea Reo Selby-Rickit and Bailey Mes. She has been seen by selectors as the preferred option ahead of Northern Stars player Maia Wilson.

Ekenasio said, “I been selected on the basis that we all know I have a tone of physical work to do, which is great I'm getting stuck in and getting much of it as I can and there is only so much I'm going to able to tick off in the next five weeks."

Ekenasio was also named in the Fast5 Netball World Netball Series last October.