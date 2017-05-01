Shaye 'Mr Business' Brock wins career-defining bout

Shaye 'Mr. Business' Brock of Ngāti Porou has won a career-defining bout against Ray 'The Muss' Musson taking the NZ National Super Welterweight title. This is the biggest win in Walker-Brock's career so far and his first professional title.

The bout was first announced in February on YouTube where Musson stated that he was going to break Brock's ribs. But it was Musson who had his fist in his mouth.

Shaye Brock says, "After about round two and three I knew I had it in the bag and that he wouldn't be able to defeat me."

Brock won every round in the bout. In the sixth round, Brock landed an exploding uppercut to Musson winning by TKO, ending 2:57 seconds.

Brock says, "I'm really stoked, my family and my team are happy too. I'm just glad it's over now and I can rest up and focus on my next fights ahead."

He currently holds a 11/11 win record in Super welterweight, this marking the biggest win in Brock's career to date and his first professional title. The 25 year-old Auckland based personal trainer says this is just the beginning of what he hopes will be a prosperous career.

"I'll have a talk with my team to see where we go next. I'm just focusing on my job in the ring" says Brock.

But the father of two is taking it easy for now before he enters the ring again later this May with his opponent still to be confirmed.