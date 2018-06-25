Shaun Johnson shares anthem rendition disappointment

Singer Crystal Collins has come under fire for her rendition of the New Zealand national anthem which she performed ahead of the Kiwis and England test the weekend in Denver.

Many Kiwis fans took to social media expressing their frustration at the anthem rendition by Collins.

Warrior's Shaun Johnson shared his concerns and disappointment.

"If I'm being honest, it was really disappointing. There were boys there who played their first test that are going to remember that game for a long time and that got tossed up.”

"It's a pretty special moment when an anthem gets played and you're representing your country. That always hits home.”

New Zealand Rugby League Chief Executive Greg Peters is seeking a 'please explain' for the "disgraceful" rendition of the national anthem