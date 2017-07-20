Selica Winiata - A loss against any nation is tough

Black Ferns fullback Selica Winiata vows to rectify last month's loss to England, in Rotorua. Winiata believes there are positives that came out of the defeat to the World Champions.

Flanked by her team mates, it's support like this that has Winiata believing they can win.

Selica Winiata says, "I think that we just need to believe one another, and take that trust on to the field, and as long as we know that we've got each other's backs."

A loss against any nation is tough. It's even tougher when it's against the World Champions England.

Winiata, "We kind of lost the game for ourselves. So, it's just about re-regrouping, polishing up on the areas that we didn't do so well at."

Their forwards out muscled NZ's pack. It's an area that the team will need to be aware of in Ireland.

Winiata, "Obviously, we need to look at ways of taking it out of their game. So that's a big area. And I think just looking at our overall performance with the backs included."

Becky Wood and Theresa Fitzpatrick made their debut in the recently completed series. So far, they've been given the thumbs up from this veteran.

Winiata, "To put on that Black Jersey for the first time, I think any time is a special occasion. But I think they took the field well, and they definitely put their bodies on the line."

England aside, their British compatriots also pose a threat to the Black Ferns.

Winiata, "Wales is first up, so all focus needs to go on that because you can't take any game lightly over there. As soon as you do that, you can be out."

With a short time to prepare before they depart, the Black Ferns will need to be ready, before they head to Ireland.