Topic: Netball

Selby-Rickit helps Silver Ferns secure win

By Rahia Timutimu

Ngāti Raukawa's Te Paea Selby-Rickit played a pivotal role in the Silver Ferns Quad Series win against South Africa in Johannesburg this morning.

It was the first win for the NZ team from their last six games.

Selby-Rickit helped re-ignite the Silver Ferns after coming on for Bailey Mes in the second quarter and finished with 20/25.

The home side stuck with the Silver Ferns for the majority of the match.

However, it was a strong team defensive performance from the Silver Ferns, making the most of South African mistakes that carried New Zealand to 51-46  victory.

The win will boost their confidence going into their final match of the Quad Series against Australia in Johannesburg on Sunday.

