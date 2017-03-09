Selby-Ricket sisters return home to Otaki for ANZ Premiership

Raukawa netballers Te Huinga Reo and Te Paea Selby Rickit have returned home to Otaki to play in the ANZ Premiership pre-season tournament. Six teams are set to compete in the three-day event starting tomorrow, with the sisters set to perform in front of a hometown crowd. A warm homecoming for the Selby-Ricket sisters and the 6 teams playing in the ANZ premiership.

"It's a sport that is well loved by Māori, Māori women, in particular, especially young māori women. We have such a great facility here” says Mereana Selby

Southern Steel sisters Te Paea and Te Huinga Reo have returned to their hometown of Otaki where they grew up and are excited to be able to showcase their hometown to their team mates.

Te Paea says I only get to come back home to Otaki every so often to play, but I'm very excited to be playing in front of my family, my nieces and nephews and my mum and dad.

Te Paea and Te Huinga Reo both attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito in Ōtaki and it was here that their interest in the sport blossomed.

Te Huinga Reo says "This town loves sport. They're active in netball, touch, league, all those sports. It's where my passion for the competition came from."

Tickets for the Otaki tournament can be purchased from Ngā Purapura.



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, March 10

* 1pm: Northern Mystics v Central Pulse.

* 4pm: Southern Steel v Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

* 7pm: Northern Stars v Mainland Tactix.

Saturday, March 11

* Noon: Steel v Pulse

* 2pm: Magic v Stars

* 5pm: Mystics v Tactix

* 7pm: Pulse v Magic

Sunday, March 12

* 10am: Steel v Mystics

* Noon: Magic v Tactix

* 2pm: Pulse v Stars