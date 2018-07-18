Rugby stars back playtime over training for rangatahi

Two of NZ's biggest sporting stars say freedom to play as children was one of the key elements in the successful development of their international rugby careers.

All Black Rieko Ioane and Black Fern Selica Winiata say childhood play helped them develop the skills and mental attitude required for a professional rugby career.

The duo say we need to allow future sporting stars the same freedom to grow without pressuring them with specialised coaching too early.

Their view is supported by mental performance coach David Niethe, who coaches Lydia Ko, Maria Tutaia, NZ Commonwealth Games Medallists and many high-performance NZ Athletes.