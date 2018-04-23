Rugby player receives 2 year ban after meth detected

Manawatu Cyclones rugby player Aroha Nuku has received a two year ban from following a positive test for methamphetamine.

The illegal drug was detected in a urine sample provided by Ms Nuku following the Manawatu v Waikato Farah Palmer Cup match in Palmerston North in September last year.

Ms Nuku told the New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee that she took a white powder that she thought was Ritalin in order to keep awake while driving home from rugby training in Palmerston North to her home in Opunake late one night.

However, Drug Free Sport New Zealand chief executive, Nick Paterson, says Ms Nuku was reckless in taking an unknown white powder which she incorrectly believed to be a prescription medication.

“Ms Nuku received anti-doping education at the beginning of the 2017 rugby season and a range of 2017 clean sport collateral was available at the education seminar,” says Paterson, “We are disappointed that she took the white powder she was offered, especially as she would have been aware of the risks involved”.

Ritalin is also a prohibited drug in sport.

“This is yet another cautionary tale for other athletes and their support personnel to be extremely mindful of what substances they are taking,” says Paterson, “Athletes are 100 percent responsible for what they put into their bodies.”

Ms Nuku’s two-year ban has been backdated to start 22 September 2017.