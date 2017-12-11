Rotorua Boys take National Secondary School Touch title

Rotorua Boys' High School has won the overall honours at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Touch Championships, beating Hamilton Boys 4-3.

The scores were tied up at half-time, but Rotorua came back to win by one point.

It took less than 10 seconds for Hamilton Boys' High to score, but Rotorua Boys' High School were quick with their return.

Hamilton were unsuccessful in their second try with a basic error. But moments later, they made sure to get it right.

Rotorua struck back with double force, to even the scores at half-time, 3-3.

Rotorua returned with pure tenacity, their passion put them out front, gaining bragging rights for 2017.