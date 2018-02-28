Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to stay with Warriors

Warriors Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has dispelled rumours of a move to rugby after signing a four year contract with the national rugby league side, one of the longest contracts a player has signed to in recent years with the Warriors.

After much speculation around Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's future with the Warriors, the 24-year-old captain has decided to stay with the thirteen-a-side game.

Tuivasa-Sheck says “It feels good to be focusing on one thing now. I'm playing in a couple of weeks so just getting my body right, getting my head right and ready to kick on.”

The announcement squashes reports made earlier this year that the former NZ rugby union schoolboy player was considering a move across town to the Auckland Blues side or another NRL club.

“Whatever came through my manager, came through me so he chose to see what was more important to me and we sat down and went through what we thought was right and we came up with the decision to stick with the Warriors because it ticked all the boxes.”

A former Sydney Rooster player, Tuivasa-Sheck says the decision came down to remaining close to his family in Auckland but also unfinished business with the team.

“There's a lot of work to be done here and we're actually not one of the top eight teams and I'm excited for that challenge.”

Tuivasa-Sheck will remain as captain of the side. The team currently prepare for their first round one match of the season against South Sydney Rabbitohs.