Robinson's joint ownership joint for Warriors based on love for rugby league

Did you know that Mark Robinson is a close friend to the Little General, Stacey Jones.

Robinson says, "I was out drinking with Stacey Jones one night and I got talked into sponsoring Pt Chevalier Rugby League Club. I woke up the next morning and he was on the phone and the first thing he said to be was hey bro you remember you offered you will sponsor us thirty grand."

His company has been a strong supporter of rugby league. The purchase is something of excitement to work alongside Carlaw Heritage Trust.

Robinson says, “My father – David Robinson was the first ever sponsor in NZ Rugby League back in 1979 and he took the kiwis to glory in 81-82-83-84 with the Kevin Tamati, Tamati’s and the Broadhust’s with Mark Graham and all the great players like Dean Bell.”

Carlaw Heritage Trust chairman Cameron McGregor says, “We want to see the connect between our club scene here and the Warriors organization, we fell that has been missing over the last few years and we feel we have got a lot to bring as in spirit.”

The New Zealand manufacturing business will own a 33% stake with Carlaw Heritage Trust holding a 67% share of the NRL Club.

Robinson says, “We think that we have got a pretty good package and I think the team they got overt there they have got a good package. So it’s just a matter of settling in a working through it and make it better.”

In two weeks' time the board is expected to be established. But for now their focus will be on the new side's match against the Tigers on Saturday.