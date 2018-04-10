Robinson throws personal best

Javelin thrower Holly Robinson from Ngāi Tahu briefly set a new world record with her first throw last night.

Robinson's throw at the Commonwealth Games was also a personal best.

But it wasn't enough to win gold after the record was again broken soon afterwards by Welshwoman Hollie Arnold.

Even though she had to settle for second place, Robinson was stoked that she made a personal best throw.

"I was just really focused on a good first round and managed a pb (personal best) in the first round and that was a really cool feeling," says Robinson.