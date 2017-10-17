RLWC team welcome to be held on Auckland's waterfront

Teams and fans attending the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in Auckland will be treated to fun activities and entertainment the Viaduct Harbour.

Waka challenges, the haka and siva tau are just a few exciting activities in store.

New Zealand's and Samoa's top rugby league players will battle it out on the water in a waka challenge ahead of their RLWC clash at Mt Smart Stadium.

The challenge is part of the official Team Welcome being held on Wednesday 25 October, from midday to 4pm.



Fans will also have the opportunity to have a photo with the World Cup.



The welcome takes place three days before Auckland hosts New Zealand’s opening match against Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium, on Saturday 28 October.

Mt Smart is also the venue for the RLWC2017 semi-final, on Saturday 25 November.

Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination Steve Armitage, says Auckland is looking forward to welcoming RLWC2017.



“The countdown is on for Auckland to shine on the world’s stage as a host city for the RLWC2017. New Zealand and Samoa are both Pacific countries with strong connections with the ocean. It’s fitting both the teams and the tournament will be welcomed at the Viaduct Harbour – especially with a waka challenge.



“The tournament is just one of many stellar events in Auckland’s spring line-up. The inaugural MCKAYSON New Zealand Open and Auckland Diwali Festival were held recently, the ASB Auckland Marathon is coming up, and we’ve got the Taste of Auckland food festival, ITM Auckland SuperSprint and new event EQUITANA to look forward to in November.”

A special celebrity waka race will also take place.