Remembering lost loved ones at this year's Round the Bays run

Central Aucklanders woke up to the sound of thousands of feet as the 45th annual Round the Bays kicked off around the city's waterfront. For some Māori families who participated in this year's event, it was an opportunity to pay homage to their loved ones.

The Round the Bays has been a heartrending race for George Ashby. The 58-year-old says each step taken in the 8.4km leg is dedicated to his dear friend Pete Hutchins who passed away last week.

"It got a little bit emotional towards the end, as I came along the end there because every step it's just that every step just comes with a feeling and you remember the times you had fun together and joked together and worked together cause he was a work colleague."

Not far behind George wwas 64-year-old Elizabeth Baird and her husband 44-year-old Brian Baird who were also reflecting on the passing of two of their dear friends.

Mr Baird told Te Kāea, "She's dedicated this to a friend who died a year ago and another friend that passed we we're close to at work died of cancer so dedicating it to those ones."

From Port Auckland to St Heliers, more than 30,000 people ran the 45th annual event. And whilst proceeds go to charity, for the Raihania whānau it's all about showing their tamariki a healthier way of living.

RTB participant Eruera Raihania says, "Just be a part of it, join even if it's just for walking, it's a great way to enjoy the day."

Organisers are in discussions on whether to extend the run to 10km.