Rapira finalist for Taranaki Coach of the Year Award

Local Taranaki boxing coach, Jacob Rapira is among 11 nominations for this year's WR Phillips Volkswagen Coach of the Year award for the Taranaki Sports Awards.

“I believe it was our club secretary that nominated me, that’s awesome to get the notification I am a finalist, it’s going to be a good night”

Rapira first started coaching in 2005 coaching younger brother, former boxer Sam Rapira and has since gone on to coach internationally with the NZ boxing team.

"I just really got into it because it was something to do at the time, and something to keep me busy"

Rapira first learned of his nomination when a letter turned up in the mail. Rapira says he is honoured to be nominated alongside the other coaches from his district.

Boxing is in the blood, he coached his younger brother Sam Rapira for many years. Jacob has also taken a number of young prospects to world competitions

“It's about being really passionate about the sport, and about the people that you are working with and passionate helping others”

He was fortunate to be a part of the NZ coaching staff that attended the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games were NZ won 5 medals in boxing.

The Taranaki Sports Awards will be held on Friday 23 November at the Devon Hotel, in New Plymouth.