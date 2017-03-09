Rankin to take on Buttabean in charity bout

Hawke's Bay boxer Shaun Rankin is set to step into the ring with David Letele aka the Brown Buttabean who will be coming out of retirement and all in the name of charity.

"He's coming out of retirement for this fight and so I want to give him as much respect as he deserves which is a nice fit fight so definitely training as hard as I ever have," says 31-year-old Shaun Rankin who has a martial arts background.

They'll be the main event at the Beasthouse & Gemco Battle of the Beast 2 in Taradale on the 15th April to raise money for charity.

Letele, a heavyweight boxer, has fought multiple times on the under-card for Duco Events and has had 19 professional bouts and only 3 losses.

"We both want to step into the ring and leave with a bang, he wants to leave with a bang so people can expect a nice fast fiery fight from me and they can expect a great show as normal from Dave."

There will be 15 other fights on the cards including former Hawke’s Bay Hawks player Dan Evans and Billy Kokiri Ropiha.