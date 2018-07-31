Pulse take on Mystics in Round 13

The business end of the ANZ Premiership with the final game of round 13 sees the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Pulse take on the Northern Mystics in what will be a knock-out round.

The Mystics face the challenge of winning the match against top-of-the table Pulse on Wednesday if they hope to keep their play-off dreams alive.

Pulse Coach, Yvette McCausland-Durie says that being premiership favourites does not translate to an automatic win over the tenacious Mystics.

"We're very aware of their potential. They've got a lot of strength across the court and if we're not tuned in and we're not awake then that will be an untidy finish to the round," says McCausland-Durie

With their finals spot already cemented, skipper Katrina Grant says she's happy that they do not have to worry about the result of this upcoming match. However, she is very clear about the approach her team needs to take.

"This is about us building momentum coming into the final. We’re lucky in the fact that we actually know we're in the final. We want to give nothing away. We are on the top of the table. We want to show people why we are on top of the table. We want to be dominant," says Grant.

Grant is looking to improve on the performance they exhibited in their last encounter against the Mystics.

"Being on the top from the beginning has motivated us to stay on the top and be better and want to be better," she says.

Looking towards the finals, McCausland-Durie says that her team has worked hard up until this point and is ready to take on whoever comes their way in the final.

"We need a good game going into that finals spot and what better than to have a team who's right coming into form and is challenging and really wanting to make that elimination final. So we see it as a great opportunity for us too."

The Pulse-Mystics showdown tips-off on Wednesday night, at the TSB Arena in Wellington.