Pulse secure home final

The Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse have secured both their place in the finals and a home playoff in the 66-48 defeat against the Northern Stars.

The Pulse have been competition favourites right from the outset and their latest win confirmed that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio was a standout in her first full game since the beginning of the season.

"I was suprised when I started tonight, so, really stoked I got a full game. We really had to dig deep tonight. I think we need a really solid week coming into the business end of the season," says Ekenasio.

Ekenasio's experince shone through and complemented rookie Aaliyah Dunn in the circle. Their sharp shooting pushed the overall shotting stats to 89%.

Ekenasio also walked away with the added bonus of the Most Valuable Player award.

"We are so stoked. We were pretty darn disappointed about yesterday. The Tactix gave it to us and we kind of just fell over a wee bit," says captain Katrina Grant.

Out to bounce back from dismal Super Sunday results, the Pulse and the Stars had a lot to fight for, but ultimately it was the Pulse who came out on top, winning the minor premiership.

"We're a very lucky side. We've got ten players and ten players who can take the court at any time. We can have any starting seven and that's a true testament to how we train, how everyone's pushing each other, how competitive the team is," says Grant.

The Pulse also sported a new and improved uniform with its design representing some of the core values that the team abide by.

"It meant a lot to us wearing our new dresses. We absolutely love them. Unity, pride, passion and everything like that. We brought it out tonight," says Grant.

The Pulse will play the Northern Mystics in Round 13, a match will determine who will be playing off for third place.