Pulse ready for finals netball

The Pulse will be looking to make history when they take on Steel in the ANZ final in Palmerston North on Sunday.

The Pulse head coach says working as a unit will make them unbreakable.

For the second consecutive year in a row, Pulse head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie will lead the side into an ANZ final.

Pulse Coach McCausland-Durie says, "We are expecting no different. I'm very aware that at the end of the day this competition comes down to one match. What's been before doesn't count, we need to be ready and take our opportunities."



However the Steel won their most recent meeting in Round 9.



"What they've got is a huge amount of experience. The pieces we need to be very clear about are our ability to have courage and take them on," says McCausland-Durie.



"We've worked really hard in this week. We've kept a normal routine and we've had a match plays against our BEKO players and tried to be in game mode as much as possible."



The final is a repeat of last season- in that match the Steel claimed the title 69-53.

McCausland-Durie adds, "The biggest thing is the connection between Te Paea -Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Gena -Gina Crampton and Shannon - Shannon Francois is a really strong one. They've had a lot of time together and our ability to challenge that is going to be key."

The ANZ Premiership final will be played at Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North on Sunday.