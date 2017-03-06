Public invited to Tania Dalton's memorial service

A memorial service for New Zealand netballer Tania Dalton will be held at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium this afternoon at 1.26pm.

Dalton passed away six days after collapsing from a brain aneurysm during a social game of touch rugby in Takapuna on February 23. Her life support was turned off on Tuesday and Dalton passed aged 45 on Wednesday at 10.20am.

Dalton played in the Silver Fern’s bib as GS and GA from 1996-2004 and 2006-2007. She played 12 caps all up for the international team over 11 years. Dalton also played for the Southern Steel, Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and Southern Sting. Dalton retired from the bib taking up the microphone as a netball commentator for Sky Sports.

However her netball legacy continues to live on. The Dalton family are establishing a charitable foundation in her name, The Tania Dalton Foundation - in support of sports training and development for underprivileged children.

Dalton leaves behind 3 children Tayla, Charlie and Matthew and husband Duane.