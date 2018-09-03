Pt Chev Pirates win Fox Memorial

The Point Chevalier Pirates have won the Fox Memorial Premiership final against Glenora at Mt Smart Stadium..

6-0 was the final score.

Matti Tuitama scored for the Pirates in the 6th minute, with Francis Leger converting the try,

The weather played a major role in the low scoring match- after hours of heavy rain both teams found the conditions difficult to play in.

Following the game's only try was a gutsy 74 minutes of great defence from the Pirates side, winning the club’s fourth title in six years.

In the Sharman Cup, the Bay Roskill Vikings have gone undefeated in the second tier competition this year after dominating their final against Manurewa 42-16.

The win sees them promoted back into the first division competition for next year’s ARL competition.