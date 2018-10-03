Proctor to play 50th match for Lions

Wellington Lions captain Matt Proctor, of Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāpuhi, is set to make his 50th Mitre 10 Cup appearance for Wellington when they meet Auckland at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday night.

Proctor says, "It's something special. I've always grown up wanting to play for this team."

Tomorrow's clash against Auckland won't just be any game. The in-form midfielder is set to reach a career milestone and gets to share the pitch with younger brother Billy Proctor.

"I've never played with him previous to this year, it's been cool to share the field with him. Watching him grow up and watching his career progress every year to finally have a chance to play with him has been pretty special."

Proctor, who was ruled out of the Tasman clash due to injury, returns at centre in one of three changes to the starting XV.



The Lions are looking to bounce back from their 28-22 loss to Tasman and stay in top four contention of the premiership division.

"Just taking it one week at a time but we know the importance of this game for us, to win a couple more games to secure top four placing."