Pritchard's fighting chance at Commonwealth Games

A rejuvenated Alexia Pritchard promises to make every single one of her punches count at the Commonwealth Games next month.

“There have been thoughts and whispers that I am up for medal contention. Its two-fold, it’s nice to be acknowledged and to be seen to bring back a medal. However, if you get caught up in that expectation, the weight is unbearable. I will not say I will bring a medal home, I can only do my best,” says Alexia.

The veteran amateur fighter made the decision to come out of retirement late last year and has found a new appreciation for boxing and the people who inspired her to get into the ring.

She can’t help but think where her journey first started.

“Fighter Kahukura Beatson was the first instructor I had. Eventually Cameron Todd approached me and said 'I think you have some talent' he's now my coach and my husband,” explains Pritchard.

Pritchard admits she lost interest in boxing. But now the 35-year-old is determined more than ever to reach her full potential.

Pritchard explains, “These Commonwealth Games- I’m looking forward to it. I’m in a different space mentally and I know I’m good. That doesn’t come from a space of arrogance, but I can say it now more freely”

She placed 5th at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and 9th at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Just days after winning her 11th national title in 2016 she hung up her gloves. However, she has returned to the sport with a different aim.

Pritchard will wear the fern at Gold Coast 2018, as she prepares to compete in her natural weight class, the recently created women's 57kg.

With just 28 days to go until the games start, Alexia will continue training 6 days a week to make sure she achieves her new goals.