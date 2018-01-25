Pressure increases for basketball tournament hosts

Just under 200 teams are playing in the National Māori Basketball tournament in Rotorua. Organisers had hoped to cap numbers but an increase of teams has put pressure on the hosts.

There has been a significant increase of teams by almost 50 since last year's tournament as the manpower needed to run the event has doubled.

Rangitihi Pene, tournament director, says it's about, "Finding the manpower that knows how to organise games at each venue. Games are being held at Western Heights High School and Rotorua Girls High School so there are three venues."

Te Arawa has been hosting this tournament for the last three years.

At this stage, Tauranga has indicated it has the capacity to hold the event. It could be held by either Te Arawa or Tauranga Moana, according to Pene.

Experienced basketball coach Jeff Green says holding an event like this will no doubt bring stress.

"Rotorua is probably the best place for it because of the facilities they have got. The gym space and that sort of thing. And it's a lot more central for the whānau to get to. It's a huge commitment financially for our whānau to come here, bringing the mokopuna and tamariki," says Green.

A decision on who will be hosting next year's tournament will be made tomorrow.