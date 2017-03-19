Position change beneficial to Jr White Sox Captain

Junior White Sox captain Pallas Potter is hoping that the move to 1st base will pay off as they look ahead to the World Junior Softball Championships in Florida. Potter is currently playing for her Te Aroha club at the NZ Softball Club Championships in Auckland.

The change in position for Potter is proving beneficial as she is now relishing not having much of the burdened responsibility that comes with pitching.

Really good, there's less pressure for myself playing first base and just for myself to bunk instead of pitching,” says Potter.

This will be the second time that Potter will be heading to the World Championships, and first as captain. She also has some advice to players who are heading to their World Championships in Florida for the first time,

Potter says, “Just to play their own game, have fun and just whatever comes, comes, (and) play hard.”

As an added bonus, Potter will also be joined by her close mate from Te Aroha, Otila Tavite who was selected in the team as a 3rd Base fielder.

“I'm real excited it's a good experience, learn lots and see other people,” says Tavite.

Winning the competition in Florida will not be easy as New Zealand will need to beat the current champions USA and powerhouses Japan. The title has never been won outside of America, or Asia.

“We're a pretty young side. One of our main goals will be to make top 8 again,” says Potter

The team has a training camp in April, followed by more pre-tournament games in June ahead of Florida.