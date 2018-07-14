Portia Woodman wins Te Waitā Award for Sport

Black Ferns player Portia Woodman has won the 2018 Te Waitā Award for Sport tonight at the Matariki Awards for her stellar performance as part of world champion New Zealand’s Black Ferns.

The 27-year-old from Ngāpuhi has been recognised on the global scale after being named World Rugby Women's Player of the Year last year and the top try scorer in World Series history.

In a recent interview with Māori Television, Woodman said the best part about her job is being able to inspire others.

“We get to inspire, go around the world and show people that we’re living the dream and it’s achievable to anyone and everyone.”

One of the major highlights of her career was taking part in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“Being given the opportunity to play in the Black Ferns and then getting to the Olympics was an amazing dream. That was a dream come true and getting that silver was the icing on the cake.”

She said while growing up, her parents taught her to make the most of every opportunity.

She also said she, takes “a lot of pride in knowing where I come from and knowing my whakapapa, who I am.”

“My whānau have been really staunch in who we are and who our tūpuna are because without knowing where we come from we can’t go forward.”

Wood chopping champion Jason Wynyard and All Black Rieko Ioane were also finalists for the sports award.