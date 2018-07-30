Portia Woodman up for Sportswoman of the Year award

The America Women's Sports Foundation has named New Zealand's Black Ferns Sevens wing Portia Woodman along with nine other finalists from around the world for the annual Sportswoman of the Year awards in New York.

Woodman was named Player of the Year at last years Rugby Awards and is one of the most recognisable players in women's sevens.



In 2017 she won gold with the New Zealand Black Ferns at the Rugby World Cup and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Renowned tennis star sisters Venus and Serena Williams are past winners of the award.

The winner for the Sportswoman of the Year award will be announced on October 17.