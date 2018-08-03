Portia Woodman in line for International accolade

Portia Woodman is one of ten finalists for the Womens Sports Foundation Team Sportswoman of the Year award.

Woodman has collected numerous awards already in her career, and come October she could find herself in elite company. Previous winners of the award include tennis superstar sisters Serena and Venus WIlliams, and basketball Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie. The current World Rugby Women's Player of the Year says to be nominated for an award the Williams sisters have previously won has left her "completely speechless," and says she is unable to describe her feelings.

However she says the credit has to go to her team mates, "as cliche as it is I wouldn't be the player I am, I wouldn't be the Portia Woodman I am without my team," she said.

In the past year Woodman has won 2 World Cups, one with the Black Ferns 15-a-side in Ireland, and one with the Black Ferns 7s last month in San Francisco. In April she was also part of the Black Ferns 7s team who defeated Australia to win Commonwealth games Gold medal.

With so much achieved in one year, it is no surprise then that she has chosen to take a break, rather than rejoin the Black Ferns ahead of their upcoming series against Australia, "ā-tinana, ā-wairua, ā-hinengaro just needs that rest." The Ngāpuhi descendant, who recently shifted to Tauranga is looking to returning north for a break.

Woodman was in Lower Hutt today with other members of the Black Ferns 7s team sharing words of inspiration with tomorrows Black Ferns.

The public can vote of the Women's Sports Foundation Award online, and the winner will announced at a ceremony in New York in October.

