Portia Woodman helps Black Ferns win 121-0

The Black Ferns have shown their dominance in their latest match at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland, beating their latest rivals Hong Kong by 19-tries to nil.

Their win was helped by Ngāpuhi descendant Portia Woodman who scored eight tries and was crowned player of the match.

It's only the third time the Black Ferns have scored over 100 points at a Women's Rugby World Cup, second only to the 134-6 win against Germany in pool play in 1998.

It was New Zealand's most points since a 117-0 win over Germany in round 16 in 2002.

They team has no time to rest as they prepare to take on Canada.