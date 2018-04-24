Police and fire battle it out at ANZAC rugby game

A team of police officers and group of firefighters are set to go head to head on the rugby field tomorrow on ANZAC Day.

Both emergency services enjoy a proud history of working together in local and national events but that's being put aside for the rugby game, says police team manager Senior Sergeant Kerei Gray.

“We won’t be best buddies today. It’s time for our rivalry to shine through. The New Zealand Police rugby team will be out to prove we’re the better side.”

The team of police officers have been selected following the Police Winter Games and includes players from all over the country.

Former super rugby representatives Tone Kopelani and Roger Dustow are in the team, along with a number of regional rugby representatives and club rugby players.

“This game makes up part of our preparation for the Police Rugby World Cup in Hong Kong in 2019,” says Gray.

The game will be held at 2.45pm at the College Rifles rugby grounds in Remuera, Auckland.