Peterhead Primary hoping to make a mark at this year's AIMS Games

The netball team from Peterhead Primary School in Flaxmere hasn't been beaten in Hawke's Bay for the last five years. They're hoping to make their mark on this year's AIMS Games in Tauranga, the biggest tournament yet with 10,000 athletes competing.

They've played together since they were five years old and are undefeated in Hawke's Bay.

Denim Tuala-Fata says he's never been in a team that's been undefeated for five years.

Legacy Harrison says they are all like family and can rely on each other to pick each other up.

According to coach Kori Waerea, "We've been together, we've been undefeated so when they were little kids learning how to catch the ball right up to now they're all repping Hawke's Bay and Hastings and New Zealand basketballers even."

They're young leaders in their school one way or another and almost all of them are representative players for their region.

Coach Waerea says their secret is that they are a very good jigsaw puzzle and fit together really well.

Now as year eight students, their time together is about to come to an end as they all get ready for high school next year.

Legacy says, "Knowing that it's our last year it makes me feel like sad that we couldn't not like play together anymore."

Denim says, "It's a great opportunity to play with these girls. They're like sisters to me and I love them as much they love me."

They're heading to the annual sporting event AIMS Games in Tauranga where they hope to place in the top 10 this year.