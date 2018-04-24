Perenara has support of Hansen

All Black TJ Perenara's recent tweets condeming Israel Folaus comments on homosexualiaty have been supported by his coach Steve Hansen.

Perenara and fellow AB Brad Weber became the first high profile players to publicly condemn Folau's words.

Hansen praised Perenara's message that it is ok for people to be who they are.

"In TJ's case, I was really proud of him. I thought what he did tweet was on the money, that it's okay to be who you are. Regardless of the person you are, it's ok. You're a good human being regardless whether you're a good person, a straight person, quite frankly we don't care".

Hansen adds, "the All Blacks are about being respectful and it's a privilege to be a part of the All Blacks and you don't want to go spoiling that by coming across in a way that doesn't reflect that".