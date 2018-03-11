Pene set to perform at Crankworx Rotorua

Tuhoto Ariki Pene of Te Arawa is set to compete at next week's Crankworx International Mountain Biking event in Rotorua.

The U19 Downhill Mountain Bike New Zealand champion will be competing in four events. Tuhoto Ariki Pene is getting some down time in to enjoy riding. Before he gets into the full swing of Crankworx here in Rotorua. “The first competition is a timed downhill race followed by a dual slalom where you have two riders racing each other another event is the pump track were you two riders but with no pedal.”

Pene, an ex-student of Ruamatā School, says that he began riding at the age of three. “My first sport was BMX riding my whole family did it for about ten to 12 years from that I followed in the footsteps of my older brother Ihākara and began riding on these.”

This will be Pene fourth time competing at Crankworx he says the event allows Rotorua to see some world class riders. “Bringing visitors to New Zealand to show them the riding site here and visitors are able to see for themselves what is here.” Crankworx Rotorua office opening takes place this coming Friday.